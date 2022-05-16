Not just Owaisi, BJP leaders also visited Aurangzeb’s tomb: Congress

Amidst the hue and cry over AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb at Khuldabad near Aurangabad city and its subsequent the criticism by opposition parties, the Congress on Monday retorted that during Devendra Fadnavis’s tenure as Maharashtra Chief Minister between 2014-19, several BJP leaders have also visited the Mughal emperor’s tomb.

State Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant in a series of tweets, said it was unnecessary to blame the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for no action against the Telengana MLA and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen party president.

“Aurangzeb’s tomb is under jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India. The Modi government can control, restrict or even ban entry. Why does the Modi government not register a complaint against Akbaruddin Owaisi?

“Watch Khalid Qureshi, Vice President of BJP's Minority Affairs, doing what Fadnavis ji described,” tweeted Sawant.

In another tweet (done in Marathi as well as English), Sawant posted with photographs and videos: “Also, BJP national executive member and spokesperson, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board president Dr Darakshan Andrabi had also visited Aurangzeb's tomb during the corona period (sic).

“When Fadnavis was CM, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had gone to the grave in 2019. So why blame the MVA govt for no action?”

Sawant also slammed the BJP, MNS and the Independent MP Navneet Kaur-Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana for blaming the MVA government for Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb last week.