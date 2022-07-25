Not men, betrayers: Uddhav in explosive interview about Shiv Sena rebels

Lashing out at the Eknath Shinde-led rebels and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he does not have any lust for power and would continue to work for the people.

“The government is like ‘Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Hon… Aur Chabi Kho Jaye,” the 61-year-old Thackeray said about the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, hinting that CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are the only two in the government.

The Shiv Sena president also described the rebels as traitors. “You are not mard, you are vishwasghati (You are not men, you are betrayers),” he said.

“Common people lead to extraordinary changes,” he said on the resurrection of Shiv Sena.

Thackeray’s observation came during an interview with Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut, who is also the Shiv Sena chief spokesperson. The interview would appear in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday and Wednesday and on its online platforms.