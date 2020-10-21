Not received any info on Eknath Khadse, says Fadnavis

Not received any info on Eknath Khadse, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 21 2020, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 14:15 ist
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: AFP Photo

Maharashtra's of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis refused to comment on the resignation of senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse.

"We have not received anything officially," Fadnavis said.

Also Read: Eknath Khadse quits BJP, to join NCP soon

According to him, BJP state President Chandrakant Patil will take a call on it.

In Mumbai, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay confirmed that Khadse has resigned. "Our best wishes to him," he said.

Devendra Fadnavis
Eknath Khadse
Maharashtra
NCP

