Not received any info on Eknath Khadse, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra's of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis refused to comment on the resignation of senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse.

"We have not received anything officially," Fadnavis said.

According to him, BJP state President Chandrakant Patil will take a call on it.

In Mumbai, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay confirmed that Khadse has resigned. "Our best wishes to him," he said.