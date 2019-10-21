Not stopping construction of Metro shed in Aarey: SC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2019, 15:12pm ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2019, 15:12pm ist
An outside view of Supreme Court, in New Delhi, (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday said it is not stopping the construction of Metro shed project in Mumbai's prominent green lung Aarey Colony.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the civic body BMC, assured the bench that no further tree felling is being done in Aarey colony and complete status quo is being maintained following apex court's last order.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing in November. 

Supreme Court
Metro line
Aarey Colony
