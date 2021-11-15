Noted historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away

Noted historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away

The last rites would be performed later in the day

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 15 2021, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 07:50 ist
Noted historian Babasaheb Purandare. Credit: Special Arrangement

Eminent historian, author and theatre personality Babasaheb Purandare passed away in a Pune hospital on Monday.

Babasaheb had turned 100 earlier this year.

Babasaheb Purandare was admitted to the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre in Pune where he breathed his last in the wee hours.

The last rites would be performed later in the day.

Babasaheb Purandare’s works are mostly based on the events related to the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th-century Maratha warrior, who laid the foundation of Hindavi Swarajya. He is mostly known for his popular play on Shivaji Maharaj - Jaanata Raja - which was popular not only in Maharashtra but also other states. This drama is performed by over 200-plus artists with elephants, camels and horses on the grand stage. Generally, the performance of this drama begins around Diwali each year.

Popularly, known as Shiv Shahir (Shivaji's bard), the Pune-based Babasaheb Purandare is a recipient of several awards including Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour of India and Maharashtra Bhushan, the highest honour of the state.

A 2008 TV show Raja Shivchatrapati, depicting the life of Shivaji Maharaj, was based on a historical book written by Babasaheb Purandare.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

 