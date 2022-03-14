Notice to Fadnavis as witness, not accused, says MVA govt

Notice to Fadnavis as witness, not accused: MVA govt

Walse-Patil, who is a senior NCP leader and a former Speaker, said there was no immunity in criminal cases

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 14 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 16:32 ist
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis arrives to address the media at his residence, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Mumbai Police recorded Fadnavis's statement in connection with a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones today. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the statement of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was recorded by the Mumbai Police in the case involving unauthorised phone tapping, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government clarified that he was called as a witness and an accused. 

According to state Home Minister Dilip-Walse Patil, the notice was sent to Fadnavis as a procedure and there was nothing deliberate. 

“The notice under section 160 CrPC means the statement can be recorded at home or at the police station, as a witness,” Walse-Patil said on Monday. 

After the nearly two-and-half-hour-long recording of his statement at his official bungalow Sagar at Malabar Hill on Sunday, Fadnavis had claimed that he got the impression that he was being questioned as if he was an accused though he did the job of whistleblower. 

Walse-Patil said: “Fadnavis was sent a questionnaire, however, he could not respond to it... and hence, his presence was sought under 160 CrPC as a witness.”

Walse-Patil, who is a senior NCP leader and a former Speaker, said there was no immunity in criminal cases. “FIR has been filed in the illegal phone tapping case and statements of 24 people have been recorded,” he said. 

Fadnavis, however, said when he got the questionnaire a few days ago, he had said he would respond. 

“The questions asked were meant for eye witness accounts. But the questions asked were meant for accused... I was asked... Don’t you think you have breached the Official Secrets Act. Is this meant for an eye witness," he asked.

Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

