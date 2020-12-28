Notice to Sanjay Raut’s wife politically motivated: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena described the Enforcement Directorate's notice to party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha, as “politically motivated”, in an initial reaction.

The ED has asked Varsha to appear on Tuesday in connection with the PMC Bank money laundering scam.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of Saamana, is expected to address a press conference at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya, who is the state’s protocol minister, said that the ED notice was politically motivated and that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is not worried.

“Nobody fears the ED,” NCP spokesperson and state’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said.

Stepping up the attack on Shiv Sena, senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “Shiv Shiv leader Sanjay Raut must clarify whether Varsha Sanjay Raut has received three summons (notices) to appear before ED in the fourth week of November, the second week of December and fourth week of December 2020. It is understood that the ED is investigating PMC Bank and HDIL flow of funds.”

Congress spokesperson and general secretary Sachin Sawant, however, said: “With this yardstick, BJP President must be interrogated first as BJP received massive donations from HDIL. HDIL companies RKW Developers and Skill realtors donated Rs 20 crores to BJP although they weren't in profit and by rules can't donate.”