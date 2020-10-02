Notify Western Ghats' eco-sensitive zone by December 31: NGT tells MoEF

Expressing unhappiness over delay in the notification of the eco-sensitive zone in the Western Ghats, the National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests to finalise the notification by December 31, 2020.

The NGT bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that if the ministry failed to notify the same before the December 31 deadline, direction to stop the salary of the Advisor, ESZ Division of the MoEF will be operative.

"A compliance report may be filed to this Tribunal before the next date by e-mail,” the green bench said.

The Tribunal passed this order after hearing a plea alleging that the notification of the eco-sensitive zone in the Western Ghats has not been finalised despite the NGT's direction to complete the exercise within six months.

Looking at the issue that has been pending for the last eight years, the bench said, "There is no justification for continued delay merely because the states have sought exclusion of area from the eco-sensitive zone."

It said there was a demand for more and more exclusion of eco-sensitive areas by those who claim the need for 'development' while the need for 'environment protection' does not allow acceptance of such demands.

Noting that the ecology of the Western Ghats was under "serious stress", the NGT had earlier restrained six states -- Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Goa -- falling in the region from giving environmental clearance to activities which may adversely affect the eco-sensitive areas.

The draft notification issued by the MoEF had identified an area of 56,825 square kilometres spread across six states as ecologically sensitive area (ESA).

Following protests by various groups and political parties against its recommendations, the government constituted the K Kasturirangan committee to examine the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report. Instead of the total area, only 37% (i.e. 60,000 sq km) of the Western Ghats be brought under the ESA, the Kasturirangan committee had recommended.