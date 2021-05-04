Now, GPS keeps an eye on oxygen tankers in Maharashtra

The FADA roped in MOBO for this and spent Rs10 lakh for the venture

  May 04 2021
The Maharashtra government’s Transport Department in collaboration with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) state unit has fitted GPS devices to monitor the movement of Oxygen tankers in the state.

FADA State Chairperson Amar Jatin Sheth met Transport Commissioner Dr Avinash Dhakane and decided to fix the 250 oxygen tankers with GPS devices enabling the transport department to monitor it on a single dashboard.

The dashboard has been set up in the Transport Commissioner’s office and is being monitored 24x7. 

The FADA roped in MOBO for this and spent Rs10 lakh for the venture.

FADA president Vinkesh Gulati  said: “We have tried to do our best as this is a small contribution towards enabling the transport department to monitor oxygen tankers movement on a single dashboard.”

Dr Dhakane said with the GPS facilit,y the tankers would be able to do a quicker turnaround and help save more lives

 

