Now, KMF's Nandini brand in Vidarbha

Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini brand has now expanded in the Vidarbha region and further extends its reach into the states of Maharashtra and Goa.
It has announced its plan for the investment of Rs 1,000 crore for acquisition of the dairy processing units.
KMF’s Managing Director BC Sateesh said that they are planning to buy two plants in Mumbai and one each in Goa and Pune.
“The tenders for the acquisition in Mumbai have been issued. We have drawn a Rs 1000 crore expansion plan by acquiring the dairy processing units,” he said.
KMF on Sunday launched its milk and milk products marketed under its brand Nandini in Vidarbha market.
Nandini Pasteurized Special Toned Milk, Standardised Milk, Full cream milk and Curd was launched by Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition and ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari.
Among those present on the occasion were S Balachandra L. Jarkiholi, Chairman, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), Sambhaji S Misale, President Vijayapura Milk Union, Board of Directors of KMF and Vijayapura Milk Union, B. C. Sateesh KCS, Managing Director, KMF and other senior officers.
The milk processed at its dairy in Bijapur will reach Chandrapur, after travelling for about 650 kms, where it will be packed in collaboration with Swapnapurti, a local dairy brand. The KMF has aimed to leverage markets in Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal and Chandrapur.
KMF is currently operating in liquid milk segment over the entire state of Karnataka, Goa and other cities of the country including Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and taking the fleet further now to Vidharbha region of Maharashtra including Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Chandrapur.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'
Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?
World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat
DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!
India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived
India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs
India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth
The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track