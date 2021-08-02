Now, KMF's Nandini brand in Vidarbha

Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini brand has now expanded in the Vidarbha region and further extends its reach into the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

It has announced its plan for the investment of Rs 1,000 crore for acquisition of the dairy processing units.

KMF’s Managing Director BC Sateesh said that they are planning to buy two plants in Mumbai and one each in Goa and Pune.

“The tenders for the acquisition in Mumbai have been issued. We have drawn a Rs 1000 crore expansion plan by acquiring the dairy processing units,” he said.

KMF on Sunday launched its milk and milk products marketed under its brand Nandini in Vidarbha market.

Nandini Pasteurized Special Toned Milk, Standardised Milk, Full cream milk and Curd was launched by Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition and ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari.

Among those present on the occasion were S Balachandra L. Jarkiholi, Chairman, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), Sambhaji S Misale, President Vijayapura Milk Union, Board of Directors of KMF and Vijayapura Milk Union, B. C. Sateesh KCS, Managing Director, KMF and other senior officers.

The milk processed at its dairy in Bijapur will reach Chandrapur, after travelling for about 650 kms, where it will be packed in collaboration with Swapnapurti, a local dairy brand. The KMF has aimed to leverage markets in Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal and Chandrapur.

KMF is currently operating in liquid milk segment over the entire state of Karnataka, Goa and other cities of the country including Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and taking the fleet further now to Vidharbha region of Maharashtra including Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Chandrapur.