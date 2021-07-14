Now, Maharashtra announces its own masterchef competition

With an aim to showcase the rich food heritage and explore the land of Maharashtra through its regional cuisine, the Directorate of Tourism has organised a video recipe contest- ‘MaharashtraChe Masterchef’

The contest commenced on 11 July and will remain open till 11 August.

The contest is open to all in India and abroad, and there is no entry fee to participate.

In order to participate, the participant must upload a video showcasing the recipe of the cuisine. The duration of the video must be between 30 seconds and 15 minutes.

Valsa Nair Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Maharashtra Tourism, said: “We have been taking steps to promote Maharashtrian culture and heritage. But this time our focus is on Maharashtrian cuisine, as it is equally rich. The taste of Maharashtra deserves to reach different parts of the world.”

During the contest, the creative minds will be able to use their cinematic skills, food innovation etc. to showcase their talent.

Dr Dhananjay Sawalkar, Director, Directorate of Tourism said: “The contest has been organised to showcase the use of traditional ingredients, cooking methods, health benefits and treasure trove of delicious, authentic Maharashtrian cuisine, to the world. This is a wonderful opportunity for all the foodies, food vloggers and others to participate and earn the gratification. I appeal to them to participate and reap benefits.”

The participants will be judged by a panel of food experts and winners will be selected on the basis of innovative video shooting style, presentation of food, regional Maharashtrian recipes, use of Maharashtrian ingredients and health benefits of the recipes prepared.

From all the entries for the contest, the 15 best will be given Rs 10,000, while 40 winners will get Rs 5,000 each. Besides, 100 entries will get prize money of Rs 2000. Also, the department will issue a guaranteed certificate of participation to the contestants.