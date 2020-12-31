Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

This is the first appearance of a monolith, a structure made of shiny steel sheets, in India

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 31 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 22:32 ist
An art installation of a monolith made of steel is seen at Symphony Forest park in Ahmedabad on December 30, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

A 'monolith', the likes of which have appeared and vanished in different parts of the world since November, has now emerged in a garden in Ahmedabad city, Gujarat.

This is the first appearance of a monolith, a structure made of shiny steel sheets, in India.

The triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall, became an instant hit among city dwellers after it was spotted in a garden on SG Highway on Thursday morning.

The garden is jointly managed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and a private firm. Situated near Gurudwara in the Thaltej area, it was one of the attractions inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently.

"The monolith has been placed there by the company which takes care of the garden. The structure has been installed by the company for the visitors. People can see their reflection on the shiny surfaces of the structure and take selfies too," said Director, AMC's Garden Department, Jignesh Patel.

People began flocking to the garden to get themselves clicked in front of the structure.

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
Ahmedabad

What's Brewing

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

 