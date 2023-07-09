NRI Nooriya Haveliwala, convicted in hit-and-run case, dies at Mumbai hospital

Twenty-three years after she was booked in a drunken-driving and hit-and-run case involving a police patrol and later convicted, Nooriya Haveliwala, died in a hospital in Mumbai.

Nooriya (41) lived with her mother Alifya Haveliwala (88) at Alipur Trust Building in Colaba area of Mumbai.

Nooriya died at Saifee Hospital in Charni Road on 4 July, her mother informed the Colaba police station, which has made a diary entry of the death.

The LT Marg police will now inform the Bombay High Court about her natural death on the next date of hearing of her appeal against her conviction in the case.

Nooriya, then 29, was allegedly driving her Honda CRV under the influence of alcohol, during the time of the accident in the Marine Lines on the night of January 29, 2010. She was arrested by the LT Marg police station the next day.

She was found guilty under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, but was acquitted under all charges of NDPS Act.

The deceased were Police Sub Inspector Dinanath Rajaram Shinde and Afzalbhai Mukhmoujia. The four constables who suffered fractures were Lalasaheb Shivram Shinde, Shailesh Dinkar Jadhav, Ashok Shinde and Magan Arjun Gaikwad. She first rammed a Qualis belonging to the traffic police and then rammed a motor-cycle.

Afzalbhai, one of the deceased was at that time subjected to breath analyser tests. The SUV stopped only after hitting the barricade. Nooriya, however, escaped unhurt despite the impact as the airbags popped up. Her vehicle has suffered extensive damage and the windscreen was completely shattered. She was coming from the Breach Candy side via the Opera House route and was heading for her home at Colaba.