NSA Ajit Doval visits Mumbai

The visit assumes significance in the wake of the developing political situation in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 03 2022, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 17:57 ist

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s much-awaited visit, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval air-dashed to Mumbai for a whirlwind tour during which he met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

The visit assumes significance in the wake of the developing political situation in Maharashtra.

Also recently  Mumbai has received a series of threat calls like that of another 26/11-type attack, besides the seizure of an abandoned yacht with three AK-series of assault rifles and 600-700 rounds off the Raigad coast.

The visit comes hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Mumbai. 

“The NSA to the Prime Minister of India, Ajit Kumar Doval, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. This was a courtesy call,” a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. 

Asked about Doval’s visit to Varsha, the CM’s residence, Shinde said: “Yes…Doval visited my home for Ganesh-darshan.”

