NUSI seeks Covid-19 vaccine for seafarers on priority

NUSI seeks Covid-19 vaccine for seafarers on priority, agrees to bear the cost

NUSI general secretary-cum-treasurer Abdulgani Y Serang has written to PM Modi seeking the vaccine for seafarers on a priority basis

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 12 2020, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 14:22 ist
Representative image. Credits: Reuters Photo

The National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) has requested for Covid-19 vaccine on priority for Indian Merchant Navy seafarers.

NUSI general secretary-cum-treasurer Abdulgani Y Serang has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the vaccine for seafarers on a priority basis, and has also agreed to bear the financial cost.

“On the declaration of merchant navy seafarers on the priority list of Government of India, the financial cost of administering Covid-19 vaccine to our member seafarers will be borne by the initiatives of NUSI,” Serang said in the letter.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the lands of the world were locked, the skies of the world were inactive, only the merchant navy ships in the seas of the world were alive, active and working non-stop. The dedication, commitment and passion of our Indian merchant navy seafarers ensured that the lifeline of our great nation is open and does not suffer,” he said.

According to him, the NUSI and all the merchant navy seafarers contributed to the PM CARES Fund. Besides, NSUI also undertook various schemes for its community, he added.

Serang said that seafarers have been designated as “essential workers” and hence, be provided with the vaccine on priority.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Vaccine
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

DH Toon | Too much democracy? Cows never ask questions

DH Toon | Too much democracy? Cows never ask questions

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

 