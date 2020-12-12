NUSI seeks Covid-19 vaccine for seafarers on priority, agrees to bear the cost

The National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) has requested for Covid-19 vaccine on priority for Indian Merchant Navy seafarers.

NUSI general secretary-cum-treasurer Abdulgani Y Serang has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the vaccine for seafarers on a priority basis, and has also agreed to bear the financial cost.

“On the declaration of merchant navy seafarers on the priority list of Government of India, the financial cost of administering Covid-19 vaccine to our member seafarers will be borne by the initiatives of NUSI,” Serang said in the letter.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the lands of the world were locked, the skies of the world were inactive, only the merchant navy ships in the seas of the world were alive, active and working non-stop. The dedication, commitment and passion of our Indian merchant navy seafarers ensured that the lifeline of our great nation is open and does not suffer,” he said.

According to him, the NUSI and all the merchant navy seafarers contributed to the PM CARES Fund. Besides, NSUI also undertook various schemes for its community, he added.

Serang said that seafarers have been designated as “essential workers” and hence, be provided with the vaccine on priority.