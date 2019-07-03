Oman Air plane makes emergency landing

An Oman Air Mumbai-Muscat flight, with over 200 people on board, safely made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening.

The emergency landing took place at a time when the main runway of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport was rendered inoperable. The plane landed in secondary runaway that is currently under use.

The aircraft had to land as there was an engine failure shortly after take-off. Flight WY204, which had taken off around 4.15 pm, was airborne for just 10 minutes when one of its engines failed, forcing it to turn back.

A full emergency was declared at the CSIA, as the flight returned and landed safely on a single engine around 4.50 pm. All the 205 passengers on board are safe.