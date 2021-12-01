Omicron scare: Maharashtra's new rules for int'l flyers

Omicron scare: 7-day institutional quarantine must for travellers to Maharashtra from 'at-risk' countries

The list of 'at-risk' countries is announced by the Union government

PTI
  • Dec 01 2021, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 10:07 ist
Passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on second, fourth and seventh day of the arrival, the authority said in its latest guidelines. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Maharashtra has mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers arriving in the state from 'at-risk' countries.

The State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday night issued the guidelines, an official said. The list of 'at-risk' countries is announced by the Union government.

According to an updated list, the countries designated as 'at-risk' are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on second, fourth and seventh day of the arrival, the authority said in its latest guidelines.

If a passenger is found to be positive, he or she will be shifted to a hospital. In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.

Passengers from other than 'at-risk' countries will have to undergo compulsory RT-PCR test at the airport. Even if found negative, they will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

If found positive, the patient will be shifted to a hospital, the guidelines added. While no cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday advised states not to let their guard down and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings. 

