On 1st duty, woman cop drives Maharashtra ministers

On first assignment, woman constable drives Maharashtra's deputy CM, two ministers

Constable Trupti Malik just graduated the VIP Security Driving Course

Mritunjay Bose
Mritunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 26 2021, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 20:35 ist
Malik on the assignment. Credit: Special Arrangement

Fresh out of the VIP Security Driving Course, woman constable Trupti Malik drove Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his two cabinet colleagues on her first assignment on Sunday, winning accolades on social media.

Malik drove Pawar, the state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant and Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil to the Sindhudurg district of the coastal Konkan region. 

Pawar and his two colleagues were all praise for Malik, who is attached to the Motor Transport Department of Sindhudurg police. 

As a constable, she has been working for the past 10 years. However, she is fond of driving and successfully completed the VIP Security Driving Course. 

 

Malik hails from Ambap Padali village in Kolhapur district. Patil tweeted a photo of all of them being driven by Mulik even as a video shot of the SUV speeding went viral on social media platforms. 

Malik, donning a camo-pattern mask and maroon shirt, could be seen all smiles as a photo of her with Pawar went viral.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hit by Andhra's GO-35, India's largest theatre closes

Hit by Andhra's GO-35, India's largest theatre closes

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

 