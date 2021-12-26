On first assignment, woman constable drives Maharashtra's deputy CM, two ministers

Fresh out of the VIP Security Driving Course, woman constable Trupti Malik drove Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his two cabinet colleagues on her first assignment on Sunday, winning accolades on social media.
Malik drove Pawar, the state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant and Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil to the Sindhudurg district of the coastal Konkan region.
Pawar and his two colleagues were all praise for Malik, who is attached to the Motor Transport Department of Sindhudurg police.
As a constable, she has been working for the past 10 years. However, she is fond of driving and successfully completed the VIP Security Driving Course.
नारी शक्ती!
कोल्हापुरातील अंबप पाडळी गावाच्या पोलीस कॉन्स्टेबल तृप्ती मुळीक यांनी नुकताच व्हीआयपी सेक्युरिटी ड्रायव्हिंगचा कोर्स पूर्ण करून आज सिंधुदुर्ग जिल्ह्याच्या दौऱ्यावर असताना मा. उपमुख्यमंत्री @AjitPawarSpeaks जी, मा. @samant_uday जी आणि मी बसलेल्या गाडीचे सारथ्य केले. pic.twitter.com/3xnxt6Ozzn
— Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) December 26, 2021
Malik hails from Ambap Padali village in Kolhapur district. Patil tweeted a photo of all of them being driven by Mulik even as a video shot of the SUV speeding went viral on social media platforms.
Malik, donning a camo-pattern mask and maroon shirt, could be seen all smiles as a photo of her with Pawar went viral.
