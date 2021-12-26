On first assignment, woman constable drives Maharashtra's deputy CM, two ministers

Fresh out of the VIP Security Driving Course, woman constable Trupti Malik drove Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his two cabinet colleagues on her first assignment on Sunday, winning accolades on social media.

Malik drove Pawar, the state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant and Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil to the Sindhudurg district of the coastal Konkan region.

Pawar and his two colleagues were all praise for Malik, who is attached to the Motor Transport Department of Sindhudurg police.

As a constable, she has been working for the past 10 years. However, she is fond of driving and successfully completed the VIP Security Driving Course.

Malik hails from Ambap Padali village in Kolhapur district. Patil tweeted a photo of all of them being driven by Mulik even as a video shot of the SUV speeding went viral on social media platforms.

Malik, donning a camo-pattern mask and maroon shirt, could be seen all smiles as a photo of her with Pawar went viral.

