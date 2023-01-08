One booked for sale of nylon kite string in Pune

An offence has been registered against one person for alleged sale of banned nylon kite strings coated with glass in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Sunday.

Ahead of Makar Sankranti festival, the police have launched a crackdown on the sale of nylon kite strings, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit 4 on Saturday raided a shop in Khadki Bazar area and seized bundles of nylon kite strings, he said.

The shop owner has been booked under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Several districts in the state have banned the use and sale of nylon kite strings that often result in the death of birds and people.