One booked for sale of nylon kite string in Pune

Ahead of Makar Sankranti festival, the police have launched a crackdown on the sale of nylon kite strings, an official said

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jan 08 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 21:57 ist
Several districts in the state have banned the use and sale of nylon kite strings that often result in the death of birds and people. Credit: Reuters Photo

An offence has been registered against one person for alleged sale of banned nylon kite strings coated with glass in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Sunday.

Ahead of Makar Sankranti festival, the police have launched a crackdown on the sale of nylon kite strings, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit 4 on Saturday raided a shop in Khadki Bazar area and seized bundles of nylon kite strings, he said.

The shop owner has been booked under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Several districts in the state have banned the use and sale of nylon kite strings that often result in the death of birds and people.

