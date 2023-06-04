One booked for stealing electricity worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh in Thane

1 booked for stealing electricity worth Rs 5L in Thane

It was found while conducting an inspection in the area

PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 04 2023, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 20:36 ist
Representatiive image. Credit: iStock Photo

An offence has been registered against a house owner for allegedly stealing electricity worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Electricity Act has been registered against the alleged accused who owns a bungalow in Desai village area, an official said.

While conducting an inspection in the area, officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) found that power had been stolen between May 2022 and May 2023 directly from the electricity pole bypassing the meter, he said. At least 19,784 units of electricity worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh has been stolen, the official added.

