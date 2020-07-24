One-day surge of 9,615 Covid-19 cases in Maha; 278 more dead

One-day surge of 9,615 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 22:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Maharashtra reported a single-day spike of 9,615 Covid-19 cases on Friday, which took the number of patients in the state to 3,57,117, the health department said.

With as many as 278 deaths reported during the day, thefatality count mounted to 13,132, it said in a statement.

A total of 5,714 patients were discharged on Friday, that increased the number of recovered persons to 1,99,967.

Currently, there are 1,44,018 active cases in the state, the department said.

So far, 17,87,306people have been tested across the state.

