One dead as fire breaks out at industrial unit in Maharashtra's Tarapur

One person was charred to death after a fire broke out at a chemical plant in Tarapur MIDC industrial area in the district on Thursday morning, an official said.
The blaze started around 9.45 am, said Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam. It was brought under control within three hours by three fire engines of Tarapur MIDC fire station.
The cause of the fire and identity of the deceased man were not known yet, the official added.
