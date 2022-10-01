One dead in post-Navratri firing in Mumbai

One dead in post-Navratri firing in Mumbai, cops launch manhunt for assailants

The victim was identified as Ankit Yadav, who died on the spot

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 01 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In a shocking incident, one person was killed and three others injured when two motorcycle-borne men fired indiscriminately at a crowd in the Kandivali suburbs of Mumbai on Saturday. 

The incident took place at 0015 hours after a crowd was dispersing following Navratri festivities of the day in the Laljipada area, Mumbai Police said. Ankit Yadav died while three others, namely Abhilash Dabholkar, Prakash Narain and Manish Gupta sustained injuries. Soon after the gunshots, people ran helter-skelter.   

The Kandivali Police is probing the incident and has launched a manhunt for the unknown assailants.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Thakur said that the police teams are on the lookout for the killers and are scanning the CCTVs in the area. “Police teams are probing various angles, including from where the guns were acquired, the exact number of rounds fired, and other issues,” he said.

 

Mumbai
India News
Crime
Navratri
Kandivali
Shootout
Maharashtra

