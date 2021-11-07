One killed after fire breaks out in high-rise in Mumbai

  Nov 07 2021
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 03:58 ist
A fire beaks out at a 15-storey residential building at Kandiwali in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

One person was killed and another injured after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) on Saturday evening, a civic official said. The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of Hansa Heritage building on Mathuradas Road around 8.30 pm, he said.

Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot with four fire engines and three jumbo tankers and started rescue and dousing operations.

Two persons who had sustained serious burn injuries were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital and one of them was declared dead before admission, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was not known yet and firefighting was underway, he added.

