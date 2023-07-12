One killed, over two dozen injured as bus falls into gorge in Nashik

One killed, many hurt as bus falls into gorge in Nashik

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2023, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 15:31 ist
The MSRTC bus that fell into the Nashik gorge. Credit: PTI Photo

A 56-year-old woman was killed and over two dozen others were injured after a state transport bus skidded into a 300-feet gorge along the Saptashrungi Hills in the Nashik district on Wednesday. 

A bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has originated from Buldhana. 

After an overnight halt, when the bus was on its way from Saptashrungi to Khamgaon, the bus skidded down to the gorge near the Ganpati point as the driver seemed to have lost control amid the foggy weather, reports reaching here said. 

The deceased was identified as Asha Rajendra Patil, who hailed from Amalner in Jalgaon district. 

Twenty-one other passengers besides the driver and conductor were injured in the accident. 

The Nashik district administration and police immediately launched a massive search and rescue operation.

The rescue teams went to the gorge and brought the victims up. 

State Ports Minister Dadaji Bhuse, who is the Nashik district guardian minister, immediately rushed to the spot to oversee the operations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased while the government would take care of the medical expenses of the injured persons. 

Bhuse also spoke to the driver and conductor to get a first-hand account of what went wrong. 

Maharashtra
Accident
Nashik
India News

