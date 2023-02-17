One killed in blast at pharma company in Maharashtra

One killed, two injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Maharashtra

Of the nearly 50 workers on the premises at the time, three were grievously injured

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Feb 17 2023, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 16:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A worker died and two others were seriously injured in an explosion in a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday morning, an official said.

The blast occurred in a reactor of a unit at Boisar around 10 am, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Cell.

Also Read | 1 killed, 3 injured in train blast in Pakistan’s Punjab

Of the nearly 50 workers on the premises at the time, three were grievously injured.

They were rushed to a local hospital where one of them died during treatment, he said.

The local firemen and rescue team reached the scene and controlled the fire triggered by the blast, said the official, adding that the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
blast
Explosion
Palghar

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 