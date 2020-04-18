One more coronavirus patient discharged in Puducherry; total recovery 3

Another patient, hailing from neighbouring Ariyankuppam village, was on Saturday discharged from a hospital here after recovering from coronavirus, taking the total number of discharges to three in the Union Territory.

The 49-year-old man was among those who had returned from the religious congregation in Delhi last month and was admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital and Research Institute (IGGMCRI) on March 31. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told PTI that following the discharge of the patient the total number of patients discharged has risen to three including the one in Mahe.

Consequently,there are now four active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital including a woman who has contact history. Puducherry had eight active patients. While three patients have been discharged, one hailing from Mahe succumbed to the infection in a hospital in Kerala some days ago.