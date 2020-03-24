One more COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai; positive cases in Maharashtra cross 100

In yet another death in Mumbai, a 65-year-old COVID-19 positive person died even as the total infections in Maharashtra has crossed 101.

So far, three persons, all senior citizens, have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The person had visited United Arab Emirates and arrived in Ahmedabad on March 15 and then to Mumbai on March 20.

The patient, who had other medical complications, died on Monday night.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

On Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 101, four more than 97 cases recorded on Monday night. The new cases were recorded from Pune (3) and Satara (4).

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has seized a huge cache of poor quality masks from the Bandra area of Mumbai.