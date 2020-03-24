One more COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai; positive cases in Maharashtra cross 100

1 more COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai; tally over 100

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 24 2020, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 13:04 ist
A police official stands in front of the illuminated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building after the Janta curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)

In yet another death in Mumbai, a 65-year-old COVID-19 positive person died even as the total infections in Maharashtra has crossed 101.

So far, three  persons, all senior citizens, have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

The person had visited United Arab Emirates and arrived in Ahmedabad on March 15 and then to Mumbai on March 20.

The patient, who had other medical complications, died on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 101, four more than 97 cases recorded on Monday night. The new cases were recorded from Pune (3) and Satara (4).

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has seized a huge cache of poor quality masks from the Bandra area of Mumbai.

