One more tests coronavirus positive in Goa, tally now 7

One more tests coronavirus positive in Goa, tally now seven

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 04 2020, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 11:14 ist
Passengers wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, walk inside the airport in Goa. (AFP file photo)

With one more person testing coronavirus positive in Goa, the number of such patients in the state has climbed to seven in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said here on Saturday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The man from St Estevam village, 20 kms from Panaji, had recently returned from abroad, he said.

"After he showed symptoms of COVID-19, he approached the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and a test was conducted on him. His reports, which came late Friday night, confirmed that he is coronavirus positive," Rane said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The patient has been admitted to a specially- designated COVID-19 hospital in South Goa, he added.

"This is the seventh case in the state," the minister said.

Five of the earlier six patients had worked on a ship abroad before returning to the state. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Goa
India
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

 