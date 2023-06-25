One must not stoop so low in politics: Shinde amid Uddhav-Fadnvais spat

Amid the spat between Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis which escalated to a personal level, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke out and issued a sort of warning to the Shiv Sena (UBT) head saying - “jinke ghar sheeshe ke ho, woh doosron par patthar nahin phenka karte” (people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones).

“I have knowledge of many things….I don’t speak on that…I am witness to many things but I don’t want to speak,” said Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, who last year with the help of BJP and Fadnavis toppled the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“The (former Chief Minister) must the grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis for helping him time to time,” said Shinde.

“One must not stoop so low in politics,” he said.

The issue sparked off when Fadnavis, who is the Deputy Chief Minister, said that the Patna meeting was all about “parivar-bachao” (saving the family) and that it is not going to work. Besides, Fadnavis has also said that Thackeray had been accusing the BJP for forming a government with PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti but now he is sitting with her in the Opposition meeting.

Thackeray, a former Chief Minister, however, hit back saying: “Those who align with you (BJP) are clean. You left Hindutva when you went with Mehbooba? We will tear up the burqa of your fake Hindutva.” Thackeray also showed the gathering photographs where Mufti is seen with top BJP leaders including Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Thackeray, on the issue of ‘parivar’, said: “I am very sensitive about my family. Do not stoop to such a low level. You (Fadnavis) also have a family, and WhatsApp chats about your family are out in the open.”

This was an apparent reference to the phone chats between Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis and alleged cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha. The chats are part of a chargesheet filed against Jaisinghani, Aniksha and Nirmal Jaisinghani in a case related to alleged demand of bribes and extortion money.