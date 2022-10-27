One out of two male leopards suspected to be behind attacks in Aarey Milk Colony captured

One of the two male leopards - suspected to be behind the attacks on people in the Aarey Milk Colony - has been captured.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, we captured one male leopard (C-55) was captured, forest officals informed.

The leopard has been taken to the Leopard Rescue Centre at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

SGNP Director and Chief Conservator of Forest G Mallikarjun confirmed the development.

"The animal is around three years old and is healthy,” he said, adding that the leopard is kept under observation of vet Dr. Shailesh Pethe.

He said that the SGNP team will continue to monitor the other male Leopard (C-56) in the field.

“We have installed around 30 camera traps around unit No. 15 and other locations in Aarey Milk colony to monitor the Leopards,” he said.

On October 3, a leopard attacked a 4-year-old-boy while he was going for garba-dandiya celebrations. However, he escaped with minor injuries.

On 24 October, on the morning of Diwali, a 16-month-old girl was attacked by a leopard. She could not survive the attack.

The SGNP - the only national park in India and the world - to be located within the metropolitan limits, has the highest leopard density in the world with around 47 leopards staying in an area of 103 sq km and its periphery.

The SGNP and its larger periphery - spread in three districts of Mumbai Suburban, Palghar and Thane - is frequented by people of Mumbai.

Apart from leopards, the SGNP and its neighborhood is home to more than 275 species of birds, 35 species of mammals, 80 species of reptiles and amphibians, 170 species of butterflies, several species of fish and a staggering 1,300 species of plants.