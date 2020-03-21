One-Rupee Clinics in suburban stations help Maharashtra people get screened for COVID-19

At a time when the scare of COVID-19 is at its peak, the One-Rupee Clinic is helping people get screened for coronavirus infections at some of Mumbai's suburban stations.

Launched couple of years ago, the One-Rupee Clinic is a unique concept to provide golden-hour treatment to railway commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"We are screening COVID-19 patients in 19 stations. In the last two days, we have examined several commuters," said One-Rupee Clinic CEO Dr Rahul Ghule.

Speaking to DH, he said some patients with fever and other COVID-19 symptoms have been referred to the Kasturba Hospital.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"It's a great service... what they are doing. They are also guiding the people at a time when there is fear and telling them about the precautions to be taken," said veteran social and RTI activist Anil Galgali.

The facility is available at suburban stations of Kurla, Chembur, Mankhurd, Panvel, Bhandup, Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Dombivli, Titwala, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Naigaon, Nalasoapara, Virar and Palghar.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Dr Ghule said that temperature, blood pressure, oxygen level are being examined. "Anyone can come and get examined," he said.

Since its inception, they have handled medical emergencies, accidents, deliveries in these stations.