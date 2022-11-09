One-year work experience to be made mandatory for government jobs in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said one-year work experience would be made "compulsory" for recruitment in state government departments.

Such a practice would help the government get skilled manpower, Sawant said addressing a function at Taleigao village in North Goa district on Tuesday. He also said that recruitment through the Staff Selection Commission would be made compulsory in the future.

The CM said one-year work experience would be made mandatory for those looking for government jobs in the future. Fresh candidates would not be taken directly into government service.

Aspirants would have to get experience by working in the private sector before applying for government jobs, he said. Necessary amendments would be made in Recruitment Rules to ensure only suitable candidates are selected for vacant posts, he added.