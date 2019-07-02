Only emergency services function in Mumbai: State Govt

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Mumbai,
  • Jul 02 2019, 07:52am ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2019, 08:04am ist
Mumbai: A Municipal worker stands guard to warn pedestrians of an open manhole on a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Monday, July 01, 2019. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI7_1_2019_000087B)

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that has affected the road traffic and railways in the city.

Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.

“The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks. Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation,” Brijesh Singh, the official spokesperson of the state government, said.

Several parts of Mumbai received around 100 mm rainfall since Monday morning, affecting trains and the road traffic.

