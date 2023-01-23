Only leader that Pakistan feared is Balasaheb: Shinde

Only leader that Pakistan feared is Balasaheb: Shinde

'Balasaheb never compromised with his words and never took back his words,' Shinde said recalling his association with Balasaheb

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 23 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 21:36 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Describing the late Balasaheb Thackeray as a leader of “Himalayan stature”, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the Shiv Sena founder was the only leader that Pakistan feared. 

“…there was a time when Pakistan feared only one leader…that was Balasaheb,” Shinde said. 

On the famous “remote control”, Shinde said: “He never compromised with ideals…he used the remote control for the welfare of people and never for himself.” 

Shinde was speaking after unveiling the oil paint portrait of Thackeray at the Central Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan at Nariman Point.

Shinde also recalled his mentor late Anand Dighe saying that the latter would have been the happiest person today. 

“Balasaheb never compromised with his words and never took back his words,” he said recalling his association with Balasaheb.

Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly unveiled the portrait. 

Several members of the Thackeray family including MNS president  Raj Thackeray, Smita Thackeray, and Nihar Thackeray were present. 

However, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray did not attend the ceremony. 

