Opposition BJP extracts apology from Shiv Sena MLA for mocking Modi

Uproarious scenes were seen in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly after Shiv Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav imitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, agitating the BJP members.

After an hour-long war-of-words, the BJP members, led by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, extracted an apology from Jadhav.

During a debate, Jadhav, a six-time legislator and senior politician from the coastal Konkan belt, had made certain references to Modi’s pre-poll promises ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

As Fadnavis carried out a charge, the Maha Vikas Aghadi seemed to be on the back foot.

The House saw a couple of adjournments before the issue was resolved and further business could be carried out.

The issue started when BJP member Sudhir Mungantiwar, a former Finance and Planning Minister, wanted to know as to why Energy Minister Nitin Raut backtracked on his promise of waiving off power tariff up to 100 units.

Raut, however, said he did announce it but the power department did provide uninterrupted electricity during the lockdown and the tariff for the same has to be paid.

However, Jadhav mocked Modi on the issue of the promises which the PM made in 2014 before coming to power at the Centre.

The BJP members were immediately on their feet protesting against Jadhav and urged Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal that the Shiv Sena MLA must tender an apology.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab said that objectionable words could be withdrawn.

Later, Jadhav said that he is withdrawing the words and whatever he imitated or gestured.

“Words can be withdrawn and expunged, but how can a gesture or body language be withdrawn,” Fadnavis said, adding that he would bring in a breach of privilege. "Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India, he is my Prime Minister, he is your Prime Minister...the Prime Minister has to be respected," he said, pointing out that senior leaders and chairs must be given respect.

Jadhav tried to reason that the statement of Modi that he was referring to was made before he became the Prime Minister. "Where is the question of insulting the Prime Minister," he said, saying that it was Fadnavis who remarked during the verbal exchange that the statement was made before Modi was the Prime Minister.

Zhirwal said he would examine if the Shiv Sena member made any unparliamentary comments and take a decision accordingly.

Water resources minister Jayant Patil of NCP and Parab said political party leaders should be respected in the legislature.

Fadnavis, however, was firm on an apology from Jadhav or action against him.

The House had to be adjourned twice.

When the House reassembled, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said: “Leaders of political parties have to be respected…our opinion is the same as yours (opposition)…Maharashtra has a tradition and this needs to be maintained.”

Thereafter, Jadhav tendered an apology. "My way of talking is such that I inadvertently make hand gestures. If my body language hurt the members of the house I tender an apology, " he said. However, he pointed out that during his speech he has not uttered a single unparliamentary word.



