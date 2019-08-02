Opposition seeks ban on EVMs for Maharashtra polls

An united Maharashtra Opposition parties on Friday demanded a ban on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and a return to the ballot paper voting for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Top leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and other smaller parties alleged that there were many discrepancies in the EVMs in the last Lok Sabha elections which have raised serious doubts in the minds of the people.

MNS president Raj Thackeray had been rooting for ban on EVMs and is in touch with leaders across India.

Oppn parties must introspect, not blame EVMs: Fadnavis

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that the need of the hour for them is to introspect and not blame EVMs.

"They should stop blaming EVMs.... instead they should introspect," Fadnavis told reporters in Wardha during the MahaJanadeshYatra.