Our Deputy CM was striking deals with BJP, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on rebel leader Sachin Pilot, accusing him of conspiring with the BJP to topple the government while being the Deputy Chief Minister and the President of the party’s state unit.

Gehlot’s fresh attack on Pilot came even as Congress said that the party had not shut the door on the rebel leader, amid calls by a section of veteran leaders that the differences could still be sorted out.

“Our deputy chief minister and PCC chief was himself conspiring with the BJP to topple the government. He was talking to the BJP, I have proof. Talks were held at 2:00 a.m.. It is good that we got to know of it in time,” the chief minister told reporters in Jaipur.

He claimed that money had exchanged hands and the first installment had already been paid.

“Some of our colleagues became over ambitious and became a part of horse-trading,” Gehlot said asserting that he enjoyed full majority and will not all the government to come under any threat.

Gehlot’s attack came even as Pilot, in media interviews, claimed that he had never spoken against the party and that some Rajasthan leaders were trying to spread rumours that he was joining the BJP.

Senior leader Margaret Alva said the differences were not anti-party and have to be sorted out.

“Differences are not anti-party. They have to be sorted out and compromise worked out. We have done it over the years.” Alva said.

Gehlot also suggested that Pilot got undue attention from a section of the media because of his suave ways.

“If some person speaks good English, looks handsome, and has a good lifestyle. This is not everything. Your intention should be good. … you cannot make common cause with persons who have hatred towards Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” the chief minister said.

Gehlot said the leaders of his generations had toiled hard and hence were in command even after 40 years.

“We love the new generation, the future will be theirs. This new generation, they have become central ministers, state presidents. If they had gone through what we had in our time, they could work more than what we do,” the 69-year-old chief minister said.