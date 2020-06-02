Out on parole, Maharashtra prisoner tests COVID-19 positive

A 30-year-old prisoner, who was out on parole from Thane Central Jail, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Following his release on Saturday, the patient had travelled to his sister's place in Wada and later proceeded to Jawhar, where he was not allowed to enter his village without a COVID-19 test, Palghar district civil surgeon Dr Kanchan Wanere said.

The patient was taken to a medical centre, where he tested positive for the deadly infection on Monday night, the official said.

The health department has so far traced eight of his contacts, including the police constable who had travelled with him to Wada in a bus and his sister's family, she said.

At least 888 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Palghar district so far, of which 31 persons have succumbed to the infection, the official said.