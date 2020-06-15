Outbreak situation bad as Maha did not follow Kerala: Ashish Shelar

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday said the Uddhav Thackeray government's mismanagement was responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Talking to reporters here through an app, Shelar said the situation would have been different and far better if the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had followed the steps implemented by Kerala to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, which completed one year of its second term, Shelar refuted allegations that the Centre was not giving funds to Maharashtra.

The Centre had given funds to the tune of Rs 28,104 crore to Maharashtra but no one knows where all the money has gone, Shelar claimed.

Pointing to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district, Shelar asked if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would replace guardian minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as was done in the case of Mumbai where municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi was shunted out.

Shelar also alleged some of the decisions taken by the state housing ministry in relation to slum rehabilitation projects were to favour the builder lobby, and in the process space for amenities in such works was being reduced.

Jitendra Awhad, NCP MLA from Thane's Mumbra-Kalwa seat, is state housing minister.