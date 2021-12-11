1,349 people arrive in Maharashtra's Raigad from abroad

Over 1,300 passengers arrive in Maharashtra's Raigad from abroad amid Omicron threat

While the Covid-19 test reports of these travellers have come out negative, they have been advised to remain under home quarantine

PTI
PTI, Alibaug,
  • Dec 11 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 18:28 ist
The airport authority has been regularly sharing the details of passengers with the local administration for monitoring purposes, the official added. Credit: PTI File Photo

At least 1,349 people have travelled from foreign countries to Maharashtra's Raigad in the last eight days, and the district health department is keeping a watch on them in light of the emergence of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

While the Covid-19 test reports of these travellers have come out negative, they have been advised to remain under home quarantine, district health officer Dr Sudhakar More said. Of the 1,349 travellers, 594 arrived in Panvel, 150 in Mangaon, 116 in Panvel rural, 105 in Mahad, 83 in Shrivardhan, 170 in Mhasala, 28 in Alibaug, among other parts of the district, he said.

The airport authority has been regularly sharing the details of passengers with the local administration for monitoring purposes, the official added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Raigad
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

Holy dip allowed at Sabarimala as Covid curbs ease

Holy dip allowed at Sabarimala as Covid curbs ease

NASA's new launch lets you asteroid-watch from home

NASA's new launch lets you asteroid-watch from home

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

 