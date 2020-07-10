1.6L cases of lockdown violations registered in Maha

Over 1.6 lakh cases of lockdown violations registered in Maharashtra

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 10 2020, 17:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 17:29 ist

Over 1.6 lakh offences have been registered and more than 29,000 people have been arrested for violating prohibitory orders during the Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Deshmukh also said fines to the tune of over Rs 11 crore were collected from offenders during this period.

As many as 1,61,821 offences have been registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the IPC since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was enforced and 29,990 persons had been arrested in these cases, he said on Twitter.

At least 89,459 vehicles had been seized for lockdown violations and 1,335 offences of illegal transport were registered, he said.

There has been a steady rise in calls about Covid-19 on the police helpline number 100, the minister said, adding that over 1 lakh such calls have been received so far.

A total of 305 attacks on policemen have taken place in the state since the lockdown, while 867 persons have been arrested in connection with them, he said.

Nearly 6,85,834 people have been quarantined in the state and 801 were found violating the quarantine norms, he added.

Moreover, 5,935 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, of which 4,715 have recovered from the infection and 74 have succumbed to it, the minister said.

