Over 20 Congress MLAs write to Rahul Gandhi seeking appointment for planning Gujarat Assembly poll

While the ruling BJP mobilised thousands of supporters and workers during two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that ended on Saturday night, the opposition Congress found itself in another crisis after nearly two dozen MLAs shot off a letter on their own to party's ex-national president Rahul Gandhi seeking an "appointment" for "discussing plans" for upcoming Assembly election in the state.

The development comes in less than two weeks after Congress' brainstorming session (Chintan Shivir) at Dwarka where Rahul Gandhi had also participated and released "Dwarka declaration", party's plan for the state. The letter has been written by a faction of legislators, who are said to be unhappy with present state party leadership and have been lobbying for change for the past several months.

Confirming the news, state Congress president Jagdish Thakor told DH, "This is true that 12-13 MLAs have written to the party leaders in Delhi seeking appointment to discuss the upcoming Assembly polls. As a matter of fact, all the MLAs want to meet the high command." When asked about the three-day Chintan Shivir held at Dwarka, where Gandhi had also come, Thakor said, "The MLAs want to sit and talk peacefully, which was not possible at Dwarka." Congress sources, however, said that over 20 MLAs have signed the letter, seeking appointment with Gandhi.

At national level, the Congress suffered one of the worst setbacks on March 10, when it lost all five state assembly polls including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and failed to retain power in Punjab, which went to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Back in Gujarat, the party has lost more than 20 MLAs to BJP since 2017, the year in which Congress had come closest to defeating BJP in more than two years.

