Over 200 jawans test Covid-19 positive in Gadchiroli

Over 200 jawans test Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2020, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 20:52 ist
Representative image (PTI)

More than 200 jawans posted in the Naxalite-affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have tested Covid-19 positive.

These include 114 from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 87 from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two from the Border Security Force (BSF).

“The results have come in over the past one week,” a Gadchiroli-based official told DH.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Troopers of SRPF, CRPF and BSF account for over 200 of the 330 cases registered in Gadchiroli district.

While 42 SRPF men had tested positive earlier, the 72 new positive cases are from a battalion that started working there recently.

The official said that all necessary drills are being followed and the jawans have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Chandrapur district, nearly two dozen positive cases have been detected over the past three to four days. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Jawan

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 