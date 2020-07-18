Over 200 jawans test Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

More than 200 jawans posted in the Naxalite-affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have tested Covid-19 positive.

These include 114 from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 87 from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two from the Border Security Force (BSF).

“The results have come in over the past one week,” a Gadchiroli-based official told DH.

Troopers of SRPF, CRPF and BSF account for over 200 of the 330 cases registered in Gadchiroli district.

While 42 SRPF men had tested positive earlier, the 72 new positive cases are from a battalion that started working there recently.

The official said that all necessary drills are being followed and the jawans have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Chandrapur district, nearly two dozen positive cases have been detected over the past three to four days.