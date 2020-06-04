Over 3,500 frontline workers infected by COVID-19 in Maharashtra

In what is a matter of big concern, more than 3,500 to 4,000 frontline workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

The majority of the doctors, nurses, ward boys, paramedics, police personnel and conservancy staff who had tested positive are from Mumbai, the worst Coronavirus-affected city in India.

In the state, more than 500 doctors have tested positive, officials of Maharashtra Medical Council and Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra chapter, confirmed to DH on Thursday.

At least five doctors have died in the state, they said, however, adding that the recovery rate too has been good. If one looks at Wednesday's update of Maharashtra police, a total of 1,526 cops have tested positive of which 29 have died.

The 1,527 cops include 190 officers and 1,326 form the constabulary. The deceased include one officer and 28 men.

According to Jan Swastha Abhiyan, they have come across reports that nearly 1,500 frontline workers within the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits have been found COVID-19 positive including nurses.

They are living in hostels that are often poorly maintained with no clean bed sheets or locker facilities, to keep their families safe from infection while carrying out their duties.

"In many cases, nurses have ended up in crowded facilities which lack basic services like water, sanitation and medical facilities.

"There have been reports that nurses are kept in the dark about their test results and are often told not to reveal to other staff members that they have tested positive. This adds to the fear, stigma and discrimination surrounding COVID-19 disease and must be discouraged. Denial of information regarding one’s care is also a violation of patients’ rights as outlined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. It is the duty of the treating physician and hospital to ensure that patients receive information regarding the nature of the illness, provisional/confirmed diagnoses, and records and reports including investigation reports," says a memorandum addressed to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan - Mumbai, Clinical Nursing Research Society, Trained Nurses Association of India- Maharashtra State Branch, Association of Nursing Teachers Maharashtra, Municipal Nursing and Paramedical Staff Union- Mumbai, and United Nurses Association Maharashtra

Nearly 200 nurses from Kerala have resigned from hospitals and left for their home state due to the fear of getting infected from COVID owing to continued issues they have been facing while on duty.

There are also reports of private hospitals cutting paid leaves and salaries of nurses in quarantine thereby indirectly penalising them for getting infected with COVID 19 - something totally out of their control, the letter states.