'Over 55,000 beds ready in Maha for COVID-19 patients'

Over 55,000 beds ready in Maharashtra for COVID-19 patients: Ashok Chavan

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 25 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 23:01 ist

 The Public Works Department of Maharashtra government has kept ready over 22,000 rooms with more than 55,000 beds which can be used as make-shift hospitals for coronavirus patients, it said on Wednesday.

These rooms can be used to set up quarantine wards too, said PWD Minister Ashok Chavan.

"The PWD department has created a capacity of 22,118 rooms with 55,707 beds if we face a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases," he told reporters.

"These facilities can be used for quarantine wards as well," Chavan added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

These rooms have facilities such as water connection, electricity and washrooms, the minister added.

Maharashtra has recorded 122 coronavirus patients so far. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ashok Chavan
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 