Over 55,000 beds ready in Maharashtra for COVID-19 patients: Ashok Chavan

The Public Works Department of Maharashtra government has kept ready over 22,000 rooms with more than 55,000 beds which can be used as make-shift hospitals for coronavirus patients, it said on Wednesday.

These rooms can be used to set up quarantine wards too, said PWD Minister Ashok Chavan.

"The PWD department has created a capacity of 22,118 rooms with 55,707 beds if we face a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases," he told reporters.

"These facilities can be used for quarantine wards as well," Chavan added.

These rooms have facilities such as water connection, electricity and washrooms, the minister added.

Maharashtra has recorded 122 coronavirus patients so far.