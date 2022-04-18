Over 60 arrested in Gujarat in two days for hoisting saffron flag at Dargah, vandalising idol at temple

Over the last three nights, Gujarat reported two more communal flare ups resulting in the arrest of over 60 people. With these two fresh cases, the state has reported more than four such cases over the past week.

In one of the fresh cases, police on Monday said it arrested 30 persons for taking out a procession and hoisting a saffron flag atop a religious place in Veraval town in Gir Somnath district, while in the second incident, police in Vadodara nabbed 30 people for rioting and vandalising an idol at a temple.

In Veraval, a coastal town, police on Monday said that it arrested 30 people for hoisting the saffron flag on a shrine, Magrebisha Bapu Dargah in Vakhariya Bazar during a procession of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday night. While the procession was passing through the shrine, a person climbed on it and hoisted the flag while others recorded it on their phones and circulated it on social media, resulting in a tense situation between the two communities. The timely intervention by local police averted riots.

"We have arrested over 30 people for taking out the procession without police permission and hoisting a saffron flag on a religious site," Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja told DH over phone. He added that two separate FIRs have been registered against the accused under sections of 153 A (promoting enmity between two communities), 295 A (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and section 188 for taking out the procession without police permission.

In Vadodara, police said that they arrested about 30 people for vandalising an idol at a temple late on Sunday night. The incident is said to have been triggered by a fight between two groups following an accident. Police said that in both the cases, around 30 people have been rounded up.

Earlier on April 10, the state reported communal violence in Khambhat town during Ram Navami procession. The police have claimed that the procession was attacked in a pre-planned conspiracy. In the violence, one person was killed, while over six policemen were injured. Over a dozen persons including several religious clerics have been arrested. Days later, the local authorities bulldozed properties of the accused on grounds of illegal encroachments.

On April 11, Himmatnagar in north Gujarat's Sabarkantha also witnessed violent clashes between the two communities. The police have arrested 11 persons so far for the riots.

