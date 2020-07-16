'Over 650 Kolkata Police diagnosed with Covid-19'

Over 650 Kolkata Police personnel diagnosed with Covid-19 so far: Senior cop

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 16 2020, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 16:59 ist
Police personnel stand guard at a sealed locality after surge in Covid-19 cases, during Unlock 2.0 in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 650 Kolkata Police personnel have been diagnosed with Covid-19 over the past four months, of which around 512 have recovered and several others are undergoing treatment at hospitals, a senior officer said.

A few of them have been advised home isolation, the officer said on Thursday.

At least two have succumbed to the disease so far.

Sixteen personnel of the Kolkata Police traffic department had on Wednesday tested positive for the disease - some of them posted at its headquarters in Lalbazar, and others at Charu Market and Entally police stations, the officer said.

The offices of the traffic department have been shut down for sanitisation, he said.

All 16 have been hospitalised, the officer said.

"We have asked our officers and staff members to maintain physical distance and follow safety precautions," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kolkata
Police
West Bengal
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 