Over 75,000 evacuated in Maharashtra 

In a massive operation, various government agencies and armed forces rescued and evacuated over 75,000 people from flood-affected Kolhapur and other districts of Western Maharashtra and coastal Konkan belt.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the flood situation.

The district collectors of Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune, Satara, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri joined this meeting via video conferencing and briefed the CM on various relief measures.

Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, the guardian minister of Kolhapur and water resources minister Girish Mahajan reached Kolhapur to oversee the rescue and relief operations. Patil also urged Opposition parties not to play politics over the flood situation.

While 11,432 people evacuated from Kolhapur so far and 3,000 from Raigad, 53,000 people from Sangli district were shifted to safer places.

Fadnavis also directed alternate arrangements to be made for food, essential items and drinking water for flood-affected people in Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad and Palghar.

"Sufficient teams of NDRF, SDRF have been deployed. Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard teams are also engaged in rescue & relief efforts," Fadnavis tweeted.

Fadnavis asked water resources department to regularly share information on water discharge from dams and projects with Railways.

He also directed medical teams for these districts to be made available from Mumbai and said that special care of children should be taken.

"All necessary items such as medicines should be made available on top priority. Besides, an immediate survey of crop damages in the flood-affected areas needs to be done," he said.

Meanwhile, the IMD offices in Mumbai and Pune have forecast that rains would continue in the flood-affected places.