67 trains take over 80,000 migrants home from Gujarat

Over 80,000 migrants sent back home from Gujarat in 67 trains

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 07 2020, 19:01 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 19:01 ist
Migrant workers wait at Prayagraj Junction to undergo thermal screening after they arrived from Gujarat by a special train, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Prayagraj, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

 Over 80,000 migrant workers from different states, who were stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown, have been sent back to their native places in 67 special trains in the last five days, an official said on Thursday.

The trains carrying these migrants left for different destinations from various cities and towns in Gujarat, the official said.

"As many as 80,408 migrant workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha were ferried back to their native places in 67 special trains from May 2 till Wednesday night," Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Ashwani Kumar, said.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.

He added that each train transports around 1,200 passengers.

"On Thursday, another 34 trains would leave Gujarat for UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. We will be shifting around 1.20 lakh migrants by Thursday night," Kumar added.

Twenty of these trains are for UP, five for Odisha, four for Bihar, two trains each for Jharkhand and MP, and one for Chhattisgarh.

These trains would leave from major stations like Ahmedabad, Surat, Bharuch, Mehsana, Nadiad, Jamnagar, Vadodara and Palanpur, he said.

"We are also helping stranded Gujarat residents in coming back home from other states. Till now, as many as 29,540 stranded students, businessmen and other travellers have returned from other states," Kumar said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 